Marjorie Elizabeth Estes Griggs, 92, died of natural causes Friday, May 10, 2019, at her home in Challis.
Marge was born July 26, 1926, in Twin Falls, to Otis and Myrtle Estes. She attended school in Buhl, graduating at the age of 15.
Marge married her love, Raymond E. Griggs, at the Challis Community Church on Jan. 2, 1948. Ray and Marge spent many years living in and around the Magic Valley area. At that time they started their family, having four children: David, Charlotte, Terri and Mike. The couple moved around to several locations before finally settling down in Challis in June 1968.
In 1973 Marge was widowed and left to raise her youngest son, Mike, on her own. She was a hard worker; often she would work seven days a week. Between her job and Mike, she stayed very busy. Her house was frequently teeming with kids. Marge was mother to many; her doors were always open to those in need.
Gardening and rock hunting were just a couple of Marge’s hobbies. An avid rock hound, her kids all remember following her in the hills for countless hours. She loved sewing, crocheting and cooking. Everyone looked forward to her experimental recipes at family functions. Sometimes they were amazing, others ... not so much.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Griggs; her parents, Otis and Myrtle Estes; one brother; two sisters; and several nieces and nephews. Marge is survived by sons, David (Sandi) Griggs and Mike (Lois) Griggs; and daughters, Charlotte (Mike) Hopkins and Terri (Tom) Yacomella. She leaves behind many grandchildren: Renae Lewis, Karen Gunn, Cary Daugherty, Bethany Millick, Scott Hopkins, Deana Hopkins, Raymond Griggs and Jonathon Griggs.
Private family services were held Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Challis Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Jones & Casey Funeral Home of Challis.