There was a man, Marlon Freeman, who came into this valley and fell in love. He immediately felt comfortable here and made many friends. He had a passion for four-wheelers and traveled all over the mountains. From the Tetons to the White Clouds. From the Continental Divide to the Mojave Desert. We’ve seen so many beautiful places. He was adamant about keeping this country open for the public to enjoy. He loved the history here.
Marlon first moved to Clayton. He remodeled the Clayton School. He helped in the community cleanup on the Kinnikinnick project with many of the townsfolk. They welcomed him as their own. We left Clayton, and Marlon found a home built in 1877, one of the first built in Challis, and we started to bring it back to life; it held many surprises. I know he will be missed at the lumber store with our daily trips for materials.
We would go home to Rigby only to return in a few days. He couldn’t stay away, and when we pulled in to town, people would wave and welcome us home.
Marlon Freeman was born June 7, 1955, to Ivan and Verla Freeman. He grew up in Rexburg and owned and operated Freeman Construction. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved mining and geology.
Marlon is survived by his daughters, Nicholet (Greg) Freeman Rees and Jennifer (Travis) Jensen; stepsons, Rocky (Kristina) Hill and Samuel (Krista) Hill, and stepdaughter, Vicky (Trevor) Gregory; 16 grandchildren; and one brother and two sisters. He also left his Mary Ann.
Marlon and Mary Ann were inseparable. They lived, played, explored and went on many adventures over the past 17 years.
Marlon passed away at his home in Challis on March 17, 2019, at the age of 63. He lived his life with a passion. His spirit will live on in this valley. I am very blessed to know some of the people here and look forward to sharing his dreams and becoming a member of this community which he loved.