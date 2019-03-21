It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Laddy Dale on Feb. 13, 2019.
Laddy is survived by his wife, Diane; daughters, Laurie and her husband, Craig, Leslie, Lynda and her husband, James, and Lisa; grandchildren, Erin and her husband, Alix, Ricky and his wife, Lori, and Matthew and his wife, Amy; and great-grandson, Alix.
Laddy lived a full life in the mountains of Idaho, growing up in Idaho Falls, raising his family in Ketchum and ultimately living his final years in Challis. A cowboy at heart, he loved pack trips through the mountains with his favorite pack mule, Jimmy, skiing and golfing. He had a thriving stucco and plaster business, which he learned in his youth working alongside his dad, Harold.
Laddy was quick to laugh and stubborn as a mule. If you were lucky enough to cross paths with Laddy and Diane Dale, they most likely left you with some token of generosity, be it a kind word, a prayer, whatever money they had or even a place to stay for the night. Laddy was known to pick up a hitchhiker or tow and offer them a place to stay and a seat at the dinner table. Laddy will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Diane is residing at Heritage Assisted Living in Twin Falls and is enjoying being there making new friends. She said, “All they do is laugh, and everyone is nice.”
No services will be held at this time in accordance with Laddy’s wishes. A small gathering to spread his ashes will take place this summer.