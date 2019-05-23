Lawana Marie Knox passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on May 14, 2019. Lawana was born Nov. 4, 1938, in Salt Lake City to Louie and Viola (Baker) Giampedraglia of East Fork.
Lawana was raised on the family ranch up East Fork, spending hours on end at grandparents Jocko and Mary Baker’s house. She loved to help do chores, ride the family horses and help her grandma cook her huge delicious meals. When Lawana was five, her twin siblings, Jay and Kay, were born.
Lawana went to the Clayton Elementary School a lot longer than most because her mom didn’t want to make the trip to Challis. She did eventually make it to Challis High School around 10th grade, though, and graduated in 1956.
Lawana was babysitting for the Piva Ranch when she met a handsome young man from Oregon working on the ranch. On Jan. 11, 1958, she married that young man, William “Bill” Leroy Knox, and moved to Baker, Oregon. They only lived in Baker for a short time and returned to Challis to work on ranches some more. In the early 1970s Bill and Lawana created a small, but successful, sawmill and logging operation, which they operated until their retirement.
Bill and Lawana were blessed with three children. Debra Kay Knox was born on Sept. 10, 1958; their second daughter, Tanya Lee Knox, joined the family on Aug. 11, 1961, and finally their son, William L. Knox Jr., was born on June 30, 1964.
In 1961, Bill and Lawana suffered a total loss in a house fire. After this loss, they were able to purchase, in exchange for labor, a piece of property on the Salmon River between Challis and Clayton. Lawana lived there until 2018.
She held down various jobs in her lifetime. She worked at the bank in Challis, shuttled cars between Riggins and Challis for river rafters and worked housekeeping for the man camp that built Thompson Creek in the 1980s.
She was blessed with her first grandchild, Kevin Daniel Corrigan on Feb. 18, 1980. She relished the joy of becoming a grandmother and stepped into her new role with gusto and lots of love for her new little grandson. She welcomed Kayla Lee Corrigan on April 17, 1983, and was overjoyed to have a little granddaughter to spend time with. When Lawana was 58, she welcomed a third grandchild into the family, William “Will” Leroy Knox III, born Feb. 26, 1996, and she was thrilled with the late addition to her little “grandkid clan.” She ended up raising William to adulthood and was very proud of the young man he had become.
Lawana was dealt a hard blow in 2004 when the love of her life lost his long battle with cancer. She talked a lot about Bill and she missed him every single day.
After Bill’s death, Lawana became very active in the community. She was a member of The HUB board of directors and volunteered many, many hours working in the store. She also held a position on the Clayton Museum board of directors.
Lawana was preceded in death by her parents, Louie and Viola Giampedraglia, and husband, William Knox.
She is survived by children Debra Knox, Tanya (Dan) Corrigan and William Knox Jr.; grandchildren Kevin Corrigan, Kayla (Carl) Sanders and William Knox III; siblings Jay Giampedraglia and Kay (Jay) Cresto; great-grandchildren Tucker and Cooper Corrigan and Deklan and Delaney Sanders; as well as many family and friends.
Lawana’s family is reeling from the loss. But God knows she’s up there in heaven right now, riding Silver the horse alongside Grandpa Jock, eating one of her Grandma Mary’s maple bars and showing off those beautiful dimples we all knew and loved. We’ll miss you Granny, but ride on … We’ll meet again someday.