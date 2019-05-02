Gary “Craig” Fletcher, 65, passed away suddenly on April 22, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
Craig was born April 1, 1954, in Shelley, at Eaton’s Maternity Home to Gary Lee Fletcher and Mildred Herndon Fletcher. He was the third child born of four beautiful children. Craig attended Shelley Schools and graduated in 1972. He then attended College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
Craig married Lois Kae Dial from Shelley. They made Challis their home for the last 34 years where they raised their three children Amber, Lindsay and Jason.
Craig worked in the mining industry. At Clayton Silver Mine he worked as an underground hoistman until the mine closed in 1986. He then went to work at the Cyprus Thompson Creek Mine in the pit and drove heavy equipment. He loved training employees to drive the big CAT trucks. Craig had a great outlook on life and enjoyed a great joke or two (must have come from being born on April 1, April Fools’ Day). He was known for playing various tricks on his co-workers. In December 2014, the Thompson Creek Mine had a massive layoff, and Craig thought it a perfect time to retire.
Craig loved the Challis area and going for long drives in the backcountry. You would often see him driving and “making his loop” while listening to his music and audio books.
He was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Craig is survived by his loving wife, Lois, of Challis; daughter Amber (Brandon) Bourne of Richland, Washington; daughter Lindsay Fletcher (Brad Mecham) of Firth; son Jason Fletcher of Challis; daughter Kimberly McGowan of Cypress, California; daughter Heather Arave of Firth; 13 grandchildren; mother, Millie Fletcher of Shelley; sister Ronda (Gary) Covington of Challis; and sister Brenda (Carl) Anderson of Heyburn.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Fletcher, and younger brother, Doug Fletcher.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W. Oak St. in Shelley. The family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 22, in Challis with the place and time to be determined. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.