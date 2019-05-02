A celebration of life with military honors will be held for Robert Reid Rose of Challis on Saturday, May 11, at 1 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Challis.
Reid passed away at home on Dec. 27, 2018.
Reid was born Aug. 15, 1946, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Frank and Nadine Rose. Reid spent most of his life in Wyoming, Colorado and California before settling in Idaho.
Reid is survived by his wife, Sharon; his four daughters, Shelley Hurley of Johnstown, Colorado, Becky Francis (Don) of Vacaville, California, and Kim Williams (Bob) and Chris Kamman (Greg), both of Challis; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; his brother, Jerry Rose of Port Orchard, Washington; and his sister, Hazel Long of Denver Colorado. He was preceded in death by his father; his mother; his brother, Frank; and his nephew, Stacey Caldwell. Reid was a wonderful man who will be greatly missed.