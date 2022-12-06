Patricia (Pat) Hutchison On December 3, 2022 Patricia (Pat) Hutchison of Boise died at the age of 88. Pat was born in Salt Lake City, UT in 1934 and was the only child of Archibald (Art) and Edna Talbot. At the age of 4 the family moved to Glenns Ferry, ID. After graduating High School, she enrolled in the St. Alphonsus nursing program. Her nursing career spanned over 30 years with many of them spent at St. Lukes hospital.

In 1958 she married John Hutchison and raised 2 children Mark (Tracy), and Lorena. She had 6 grandchildren, Regan, Jack (Erin), William, Anna, Sean, and Mikahala, as well as 4 great grandchildren, Keera, Charlotte, Trystan, and Melanie.


