1941-2021
Patricia (Patsy) Alice Fisher passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021, from natural causes.
Patsy was born in Bend, Oregon, on March 16, 1941, to Paul and Cecil Fisher. She graduated from Challis High School in 1959 and was the class valedictorian. Patsy married her high school sweetheart, Billy Joe Reed, on March 11, 1961. While married, Patsy and Billy celebrated the births of three daughters. During the 1960s and 70s Patsy was very active in the Jaycettes and 4-H; she taught cooking, sewing, and cake decorating as a 4-H leader.
Over the years she enjoyed several hobbies; a lifelong interest in history led to her passion for genealogy. With assistance from family members, Patsy researched and co-wrote a book about her father’s family lineage.
She was an excellent seamstress, and her three girls delighted in the fruit of her talent with gifts of fancy and stylish couture for their Barbie dolls, as well as beautiful clothes of their own to wear. Patsy was an old soul with a gentle heart who will be remembered as a soft-spoken lady with a quick wit and determination to live life on her own terms.
Patsy is survived by daughters Denise Reed, Michelle (Robert) Moore, Renée (Hans David) Jacobsen; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister Janet Mills; and brothers Stephen Fisher and Guy Fisher. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Beverly Jean Fisher and Celia Broadwater.
A memorial service is planned for Patsy on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. in Boise, Idaho, at Ann Morrison Park, Old Timer’s Shelter.