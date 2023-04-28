Patricia Sue Hammond April 17, 1938 - April 10, 2023 Patricia Sue Hamond was born in Arco, Idaho on Easter Sunday to Bob & Sue Hammond. She spent her first eight years in Mackay, where her Dad was School Superintendent and her Mom taught Sunday school. She and her older brothers, Bob & Francis learned to work hard and enjoy life. Pat loved the summers spent at the Pass Creek Ranger Station. While she was in 3rd grade, the family moved to the Hammond Ranch in Challis. When Mom was in the 8th grade, Bob & Sue bought the Challis Hot Springs (which had been homesteaded by Bob’s grandfather). As Pat’s brothers were working for other ranchers to earn money, she was a big help to her folks as worked hard to bring the house and pool back to order.
Pat married Ron Aslett in 1955. She and Ron raised three children while moving frequently with Dad’s road construction jobs – so Mom figured she lived in at least 33 different town, many of them several times! The family moved to the Seattle area in 1967 when Ron became a Seattle police officer. Pat was a valued employee with Abbott Laboratories for 17 years and Suburban Propane for 7 years.
The next adventure in her life began when she moved to Skagit County in 1991. The Skagit Valley reminded her of her central Idaho home – craggy mountains, green trees, and a close-knit community. Pat created a wonderful life in Skagit by helping others. She thoroughly enjoyed more than 10 years with Cascade Clear Water, where she made life-long friends.
It was important to Mom to give back to the community she loved. When she retired, she began a full-time career in volunteering. Pat was a proud, dedicated Sedro-Woolley Soroptimist, spending ~25 hours a week at the Walnut Tree Thrift Store, only slowing down in her last few years. During the same time, Mom also volunteered another 6-10 hours/week at Helping Hands Food Bank. And she volunteered with Leadership Skagit from 2006-15, providing tasty breakfast treats and snacks. Her cinnamon rolls (using her mother’s recipe!) remain famous. She was recognized all around Skagit by the hundreds people she was privileged to meet. All the while, she picked up litter along highways and in parks; walked to raise funds to fight cancer; and donated to scores of meaningful nonprofits. Pat was recognized by Skagit County for contributing over 20,000 hours of volunteer time in Skagit County.
Family was Mom’s top priority. She was proud of her kids’ and grandkids’ hard work and their engagement within their community (wonder where we learned to do THAT!). Missing her deeply are daughter Debra Lancaster (Doug); son Bill Aslett (Vicki); and son Mark Aslett (Gloria). Five grandchildren: Chris Aslett; Brad Aslett (Karen); Amy Dunich (Aaron); Zach Aslett (Kayla); and Kelsey Aslett (Matt). Six great-grandchildren: Archer, Avery, Edith, Emery, Lily, and a grandson coming in July. Her parents and her brothers, Bob and Francis Hammond, have sadly passed. Still with us are her sister-in-laws Lorna and Sharon; as well their children Lance, Kate, Mary Elizabeth, and Brian.
One of her favorite sayings was “You make your own luck.” We know there’s an exception to this rule because we are lucky simply by having her in our lives. If you had the privilege of knowing Patty Sue Hammond, we hope you will see her in a special white rock, lovely bird, or fluffy white cloud…that will keep her memory alive.
