Patricia Sue Hammond April 17, 1938 - April 10, 2023 Patricia Sue Hamond was born in Arco, Idaho on Easter Sunday to Bob & Sue Hammond. She spent her first eight years in Mackay, where her Dad was School Superintendent and her Mom taught Sunday school. She and her older brothers, Bob & Francis learned to work hard and enjoy life. Pat loved the summers spent at the Pass Creek Ranger Station. While she was in 3rd grade, the family moved to the Hammond Ranch in Challis. When Mom was in the 8th grade, Bob & Sue bought the Challis Hot Springs (which had been homesteaded by Bob’s grandfather). As Pat’s brothers were working for other ranchers to earn money, she was a big help to her folks as worked hard to bring the house and pool back to order.

Pat married Ron Aslett in 1955. She and Ron raised three children while moving frequently with Dad’s road construction jobs – so Mom figured she lived in at least 33 different town, many of them several times! The family moved to the Seattle area in 1967 when Ron became a Seattle police officer. Pat was a valued employee with Abbott Laboratories for 17 years and Suburban Propane for 7 years.


