Patty Jean Wood Shirley, 80 passed away March 7, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Patty was born May 12, 1939, in Pocatello to Parley Eugene Wood and Reole Irene Hansen.
Patty grew up in the Bannock County area and was baptized on Aug. 17, 1947, in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 1951 her family moved to Challis where her father, Parley, ran a ranch. In 1957, her senior year, she was crowned Miss Challis High. She furthered her education by attending Henagers School of Business in Salt Lake City.
In 1959 she married Edwin Ray Blood in Blackfoot, when he was on leave from the United States Navy. They later divorced in 1963. In 1964 at a church social dance she met Rodney James Shirley, the love of her life, and they were married on Sept. 23, 1965. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. Two years later they were blessed by adoption of a boy, Todd Eugene Shirley. Rodney and Shirley made their home in Salem. She was a wife and mother and also had a full-time career at the Youth Service Center in Saint Anthony where she worked and retired after 38 years.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she obtained many callings. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, baking, dancing, gardening, playing cards and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her son Todd (Trina) Shirley of Rigby; and her four loving step-children, Kent (Susan) Shirley of Idaho Falls, Karen Espinosa of Salt Lake City, Diane (Ron) Nielson of Salt Lake City, Nile (Jayne) Shirley of Coeur d’Alene; and her brother Grant (Susan) Wood of Salmon; 26 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren, and 28 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Parley and Reole Wood; her baby sister Donna Mae, her baby brother Daniel Henry, and her loving husband Rodney James Shirley.
A funeral was held March 13, 2020, in Salem. Interment was at the Sugar City Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Morning Star Assisted Living Center, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Aspen Home Health and Hospice, all of Idaho Falls.