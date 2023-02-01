Paul Brent Gibbs

Paul Brent Gibbs November 3, 1941 - November 3, 1941 On Monday, January 30, 2023, Paul Brent Gibbs, passed away peacefully at his home in Bellevue, ID at the age of 81. Born to Leroy and Lucille Gibbs in Malad, ID in 1941, he was the fourth of seven children. Ranching was the way of life for the Gibbs family. When Paul was 6, the family moved to Mackay, ID. Amongst the four sons, Paul was known as the sweet son, a good student and athlete. At age 14, the family moved to a ranch in Wendell, ID. This is around the age that Leroy would catch Paul and his younger brother, Jim, in the corral trying to ride the hereford cattle. His father would yell at them to stop, so that they didn’t “wear the fat off them”. Riding since he was a toddler, Paul became an incredible cowboy and began riding bulls with his brother Jimmy. The two brothers also developed a reputation as fighters, with Paul often finishing up the fights that Jimmy would start. Paul always won. Their fighting ways even turned on each other at times, and Paul proved himself the only person that could ever beat Jimmy. Once, Jimmy hired a big, tall, strong man to beat his brother up, but Paul emerged the victor!

After graduating from Wendell High School, Paul started working on ranches and farms. After farming on the Camas prairie, The Idaho Rocky Mountain Ranch in the Stanley Basin stole his heart. He bought a pack-string of mules and led many hunters and tourists into the splendid Sawtooth Mountains via horseback. His love for those mountains led him into working many summers trailblazing as a contractor, literally breaking and making the trails that make up the famous hiking trails of the Sawtooth National Forest around Stanley.


