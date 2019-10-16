Peggy Ann Pearce, 78, passed away peacefully on Oct. 4, 2019.
Born the youngest child to Rupurt and Bonda Niece, Peggy lived most of her life in the Stanley and Clayton areas.
She loved the Salmon River and springtime when the wild roses were blooming and the scent of lilacs filled the air. Peggy loved family gatherings and listening to her children sing and play guitar. She loved to sing and play accordion and was delighted that her children inherited her talent.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings Leslie, Jack, Bill, Arthur, Edith and Anne who died at age 2.
Survivors include her children Rick (Cindy) Pearce, Tina (Frank) Foster, Rod (Kelly) Pearce, Steve (Tina) Pearce, Frankie (Alisa) Baird, William (Theresa) Pearce, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
As Peggy requested, no services will be held at this time. Instead, next spring when the scent of lilacs fill the air and the wild roses are in bloom, a celebration of Peggy’s life will be held in Clayton along the Salmon River.