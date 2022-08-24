Peggy Anna (Leaton) Pittman Peggy Anna Pittman was born April 9, 1945 in Gatesville, Texas where she lived briefly before moving to Challis, Idaho where she lived with her younger sister Melanie, younger brother Jeff, and parents Rollin William and Margaret Leaton (Van Meeteren). She graduated from Challis High School in 1963 and then shortly after graduation, moved to Moscow, Idaho where she attended the University of Idaho. Peggy worked a variety of different jobs in Idaho and met and married Vernon Jaye Nickens, resulting in the birth of their two children, Curtis Jaye Nickens who was born in Idaho and Shannon Dawn Nickens who was born after their family moved to Oregon.
Their family lived in western Oregon where Peggy eventually landed her career job at the United States Forrest Service. It was this position that ultimately brought Curtis, Shannon, and Peggy to eastern Oregon where they finally settled in Baker City in 1985. She met the love of her life in Baker City and just couldn’t help falling in love with John (Jack) Fredric Pittman; they married on December 3, 1992. Marring Jack not only gave Peggy a loving partner and fishing buddy, but also blessed her by adding his three children to her life; Greg Pittman, Dee Staab, and Rhea Powell made her a proud mother of five.
In 1994 Peggy retired from the United States Forrest Service which afforded her more time to spend with her husband and family doing some of their favorite things together; fishing, visiting the coast, and hunting mushrooms in the spring. After Jack’s passing on June 25, 2012 Peggy spent more time with her children and grandchildren until her passing on July 27, 2022, at her home in Baker City. She is survived by all of her children; Curtis (Billie-Jo Nickens), Shannon (Louis Russell), Greg (Megan Pittman), Dee, and Rhea (Jess Powell), her sister Melanie (Pete Peterson), brother Jeff (Pam Leaton), 15 of her 16 grandchildren, and all 16 of her great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask that you consider donating to some of her favorite charities: Operation Smile, Shriners Hospitals for Children, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or Mercy Ships.
A graveside service has been planned at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Baker City on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 10am.