Peter Kalenik, a longtime resident of Clayton, passed away Sept. 5, 2019, at the age of 95.
Pete was married to Ruth and they lived in their home on the Salmon River near Thompson Creek before moving to Oregon.
Pete was born in New York City and was raised in an orphanage. He served in World War II in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Santa Fe in the South Pacific theater.
He had two children from a previous marriage before moving to Sacramento where he met his wife, Ruth. They both worked at an Aero company. Rumor has it that Pete and Ruth were camping and fishing at Stanley Lake when they met Jack Shindledecker who told them about the Clayton area. They fell in love with the area and purchased their new home on the Salmon River in 1979.
They both worked at the Thompson Creek Mine. Pete was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was simultaneously cantankerous and kind, and one tough Navy sailor.
Ruth predeceased him in death, and Pete has now been laid to rest by her side in the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.
Pete was cared for by Ruth’s cousin, Curt Coffey, and his wife, Sharon, in Milwaukee, Oregon, for many years before his passing.