Richard Calvin Black was born in Challis on Nov. 1, 1950. He passed away on Dec. 9, 2018.
Rick was the son of Dick Black and Janice McGowan, who both preceded him in death.
Rick is survived by his wife, Karen; her children, Kevin and Stormy, and grandchildren Carson, Hayden and Ryker; his daughter, Rene, and granddaughter Zoe; sister Carolyn, Jerry and Judy; and brother, Roger.
Rick served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1970. He was proud to have been a Marine.
He loved fishing and camping. His dry sense of humor will be missed.
He was raised in Ketchum by his mother, Janice, and stepfather, Alvin McCoy, with his younger brother, Roger.
A memorial celebration of life is planned in June. The date will be announced in the Messenger in May.