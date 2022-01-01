Rick R. Pearce 10/31/2021 - 11/17/2021
It is with deep sorrow, pain in our hearts, much love, and cherished memories that we share the passing of our loved one Rick Pearce. Rick went to be with God on Wednesday the 17th of November, 2021.
Rick married his wife Cindy Loman in June of 1979. In their 42 years of marriage they had their daughter, Whisper Dawn (Mike), & son, Richard Thomas. Grandchildren, Aurora Dawn (Nicky), Ricter Auron, Sky Elizabeth, Kiara Evangeline, & Juniper Wren. Great Grand daughter Nova Dawn. Step grand children, Charity, Samantha, Kaden & step Great grand daughter Sheylie.
Rick loved his family, friends, and nature more then anything. His friends were the best a person could ask for. He always made an impression wherever he went. People just seemed to gravitate to him. He was one of those rare souls that could make life long relationships in under a minute. And deep friendships that last a lifetime in 5 minutes.
Rick was a true artist; His drawings were as professional as they get. His taxidermy and fish paintings had rare qualities. His music and love of music brought many people together. He was self-taught and learned to play by ear. His voice just captured your attention. He was learning new tunes on the guitar a his music equipment and could not wait to share what he had learned. He loved to entertain and tell stories, We are sure his stories will be told for years to come, Especially by those of us who were blessed enough to have witnessed them with him.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, mining, prospecting, inventing and building. He truly could do anything in life even if he had to teach himself. He came from a long line of inventors, miners, prospectors. If he wasn’t prospecting, he was hunting or fishing. He was even in the process of building his own fishing boat and so close to having it finished.
Rick always had time for his family, friends and neighbors. Even before they realized they needed helped out. A friend once said, "they had told their pastor, that he was a great example of what a true Christian is." He loved teaching everyone the things he had learned, and showing them how to do things for themselves. Always helping them with anything that was asked.
Rick was an amazing husband, father, dad, papa, G. papa, bonus dad, and papa. He was the best uncle, great uncle, brother, son, son-in-law, friend, and with a sparkle in his eye a SOB when he needed to be.
Our world here is forever changed. But we know you are once again taking deep breaths, walking without struggle or pain, and that you have the energy once again to do whatever you want. We know you are being greeted by many loved ones. We are sure you are climbing those mountains again, sitting by a river bank, and enjoying singing and playing music entertaining everyone we love in heaven. You are deeply missed.
For I reckon that the suffering of this present time is not worthy to be compared to the glory which shall be revealed in us. (Author unknown)