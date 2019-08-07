Rina Sue Tappan, 66, of Challis passed away unexpectedly at home July 31, 2019.
Sue was born Oct. 14, 1952, in Challis, the daughter of Ruby (Piva) Swigert and the late Stan Tappan. She grew up in Challis and graduated from Challis High School. Following graduation, she was united in marriage to Bob Duke from Mackay and to this union two children were born, Gina Louise Duke and Daniel Robert Duke. Bob and Sue later divorced. In the early '90s she met Frank Work while on a job for TIC (The Industrial Company), and they married and later divorced.
Sue worked for TIC during the startup of the Thompson Creek mine. She was an office manager for over 20 years for the company. She traveled all over the United States with TIC on new mine construction jobs. Sue and Frank took a break from TIC and moved to Challis. They started Work Electric, and Sue started her pottery-ceramic business “The Clay Mine.” After their divorce they both returned to TIC. After retiring from TIC, Sue moved home to Challis and became the office manager for The Challis Messenger. She retired from The Challis Messenger in 2015.
In her younger years, Sue loved to water ski and downhill ski, teaching Gina and Dan to do both. She later became an avid pool player and belonged to a league. She loved to make pottery, paint ceramics and play the piano. She had a huge interest in astrology and created charts for herself, her children and many family members.
Sue was preceded in death by her father, Stan Tappan; grandparents, Fred and Daisy Tappan, Pete and Louisa Piva and Bill and Alice Swigert; and brothers Scott Tappan and Stew Swigert.
Sue leaves to mourn her passing her children, Gina Duke of Challis and Daniel Duke of Mackay; mother, Ruby Swigert of Challis; sister, Allicyn (Jack) Latimer of Challis; brother, Richard “Stretch” (Carol) Swigert of Zebulon, North Carolina; grandchildren, Devin Hansen of Yakima, Washington, Drae Hansen of Pocatello, Brijett Duke of San Diego, California, and Dason Duke of Blackfoot; great-grandson, Sage Hansen of Pocatello; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A celebration of life was held Aug. 9, 2019, at the Challis Community Church. Memorials may be given in her honor to your favorite charity.