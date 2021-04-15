Robert Blaine Corrigan, 88, of Boise, Idaho, passed away peacefully on April 3 at his oldest daughter Brenda’s home in Nampa, Idaho. After the passing of his wife, the love of his life, in 2018, he struggled with several medical issues and loneliness.
Bob was born July 11, 1932, to Bill and Anabelle Corrigan in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He graduated from Challis High School in Challis, Idaho, in 1950. He married Bonita Jeanne Langlois on October 9, 1953, in Challis, Idaho. They had four children — a son and three daughters. He had three siblings, Madge Yacomella, Linda Curtis, and Mary Corrigan Cook. Mary passed away in 1969.
He is survived by his son Rob Corrigan, his wife Gina; his daughter Brenda Isaacson, her husband Tony; his daughter Becky Baker, her husband Brad; and his daughter Belyn Lewis, and her husband Kasey. He has 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
After high school, Bob moved to Pocatello, Idaho, and enrolled in Idaho State College in vocational training. He later went to San Marcos, Texas, for advanced training at the Army Aviation School and then served in the Army National Guard with the 116th Engineer Battalion when they were deployed to Korea. The 116th Engineer Battalion was the only National Guard unit in the country to participate in the Korea conflict.
In 1956 he returned to Pocatello and began pursuing a curriculum in mechanical engineering while working at Bannock Steel as a Structural Steel Detailer and Sales Engineer during the afternoon and evenings. In 1960, Bob started S&A Fabricating which shortly became a major structural steel fabrication and erection company in the region.
In 1965, the company moved into Building 16 at the old Naval Ordnance Plant in Pocatello and took a contract to condition and refurbish the Navy’s 8- and 16-inch gun barrels. The 16-inch guns were used on the Iowa Class battleships. After refurbishing they were test fired into the Big Southern Butte in the Idaho desert.
In 1969, Bob sold S&A Fabricating and moved his family to Boise, Idaho, where he worked as an industrial consultant. He loved business. It was an adventure for him, and he loved to innovate. Some of his businesses included a lumber store, a construction company, growing mushrooms in an old mining shaft, international cattle trading, energy development, and mining. Mining was his favorite as it was where he felt connected to his roots growing up in Challis and working with his dad in his blacksmith shop and the mines.
Bob also loved boats. He owned several over the years, each one getting bigger. He took his family on four memorable boating vacations to the San Juan Islands in British Columbia, Canada, renting even bigger boats for those trips.
In 2005, he hiked from Grandjean to Redfish Lake in the Sawtooths, with his son, son-in laws, and grandsons. It was a tough hike, but a good time was had by all.
A memorial service was held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. On April 25, 2021, there will be a Celebration of Life at 16862 Rose Briar Lane, Nampa, Idaho, from 3 until 6.