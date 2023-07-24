Robert "Bob" Baker August 26, 1956 - July 15, 2023 Salmon residents mourn the loss of a respected, colorful and kind community man: Robert “Bob” Baker. Bob suffered from early-onset dementia-Alzheimer’s and passed from the effects of the disease on July 15, 2023. May he Rest in Peace.
Born on August 26, 1956 to William and Olena (McDonald) Baker, Bob was the son of the legendary sharp shooter Sheriff “Bill” Baker. He was welcomed home by his older brother, Tom and two half-brothers: Val and Ron Noble of Utah.
A native of Salmon, Idaho, Bob had the most unusual of upbringings. Firstly, he had a father who was the Sheriff of Lemhi County for 32 years, and secondly, he was raised on the top floor of the Lemhi Co. Courthouse. With the jailhouse located on the ground floor, both Bob and his brother Tom would serve the inmates evening meals. This was just one of many teachings that the Sheriff influenced his boys with in order to ensure that they were good, law-abiding citizens at an early age.
During his adolescent years, Bob spent summers helping his grandparents out at the Baker Ranch on Poison Creek. He loved the physical labor of putting up hay and enjoyed learning the bits of wisdom imparted to him from his Grandpa Erwin who made sure to remind him that owning a bit of land and abundance of water such as at Poison Creek, you may not be rich but will surely be a happy man! This rang true for Bob as he later would spend many weekends with his friends and family on the ranch enjoying the quiet, off-the-grid lifestyle.
Bob excelled in academics, served as class president, and he loved sports, showcasing his athletic abilities on the football field and basketball court as a three-year letterman. After scoring many touchdowns as running back for the Savages, he earned the name “Bobby Baker the Touchdown Maker!”
Bob graduated Salmon High School in 1974 and attended the University of Idaho to pursue a business degree. Bob pledged with the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity and devoted himself to maintaining a solid 3.5 GPA and contributing to noble causes. Bob along with 30 other fraternity brothers completed a 350-mile bike ride from Moscow, Idaho to Boise to raise funds to fight cancer.
Bob married Melba Howell in 1978. After graduating from the U of I in 1980, Bob moved back to Salmon to start his accounting practice and to raise a family. Bob and Melba had three children: Rob, Jeana and Charles.
From adolescence to adulthood, Bob maintained an active lifestyle. He was known to participate in community-sponsored fun runs. He enjoyed hiking into Idaho’s rugged, high-mountain lakes with family and friends. In the fall, he went elk hunting. In the spring, he returned to the hillsides to horn hunt.
In the mid-nineties, Bob took an interest in powerlifting and was tremendously successful with the single-lift bench press. In 2009 he set an Amateur World Powerlifting record for lifting 292lbs at 181# weight class for 50+ age division. A decade later he would attend a World Bench Press and Dead Lift Championship meet in Las Vegas for his last and final competition, setting an Idaho State record in the bench press for 248lbs for the 181# weight class for 60+ age division. A huge contribution to Bob’s powerlifting success was granted to Skippy Sorenson who had a private gym where Bob did his workouts.
Football was his all-time favorite sport. One of Bob’s indelible childhood memories was watching the Detroit Lions play the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day in 1963. When Pat Studstill ran a 99-yard touchdown reception, he remained loyal to the Lion’s no matter how good or weak their season.
Bob began coaching Salmon High School football shortly after his children went off to college. For a decade, he served as a defensive specialist coach for the Salmon High School Savages varsity football team. Alongside head coach Kenny Miner, they built a solid program and led the 2008 team into an undefeated season and Salmon’s first ever football State Championship.
Whether he was delivering Thanksgiving Day turkeys as an Elk’s member, managing the books for the Max Hemmert foundation in support of Salmon sports or donating to 4-H youth livestock programs, Bob gave back to the community that he loved.
As an accomplished accountant for 38 years, a dedicated football coach for a decade and a successful powerlifter for 30 years, Bob will be remembered not only for what he did but how he did it: with 100% enthusiasm! Those close to Bob will never forget his passion for Pinto Bennett and other country music as well as the numerous, fun-filled Poison Fests that he orchestrated at The Baker Ranch.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Melba Baker, three children Rob (Meriah), Jeana and Charles; grandson, Noah Baker; Aunt Zona (McDonald) Dayton of St George, Utah, brother Tom and his family: Drew Baker, Russell Baker and Kayla Baker of North Idaho.
The Baker family would like to express a sincere thanks to the dear friends who visited Bob at The Gables Memory Care in Shelley, Idaho, The Hands of Hope, The Salmon Hospice, and all of the sympathy cards, flowers and food.
Donations can be made to The Salmon Education Foundation: Bob Baker Memorial, P.O. Box 275, Salmon, Idaho 83467 or a charity of your choice.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 23 at 1pm at the Salmon High School Football field followed by a social gathering with music and refreshments at the Salmon Elks Lodge.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.