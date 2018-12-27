Robert (Bob) Earl Surgeon, 87, of Boise died Dec. 17, 2018, at home with three of his children by his side. Robert was born June 24, 1931, in a covered wagon on the banks of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, to Forrest (Curly) Surgeon and Annis Azalee Kiser. He was raised in Idaho, Wyoming, Montana and Oregon.
Bob was an airplane mechanic in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict from 1950 to 1954. He was stationed on the U.S.S. Boxer when the ship caught fire at sea.
He married Simonne Huston on Dec 25, 1952, in Kimberly. They shared 63 years together before Simonne passed away in 2015. They had three children, Shawn, Shauna and Shane.
Bob and Simonne opened Surgeon Electric from 1964 to 1970 and he opened up Kimberly Electric from 1970 to 1979. After the kids graduated and were out of the house, they moved to Challis and opened Challis Electric from 1979 to 2008 when he was forced to retire due to losing his eyesight.
He enjoyed working, hunting, fishing and hanging with his friends for a beer and B.S. sessions.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 63 years, Simonne; his parents, Curly and Annis; four brothers, Sam, Oscar, Wes and Dean; three sisters, Marguerite, Karen and Eileen; and two brothers-in-law, Howard Huston and Charlie Madesh.
Surviving him are his children, Shawn (Renee) Surgeon of Horseshoe Bend, Shauna Surgeon of Boise, Shane (Brenda) Surgeon of Hubbard, Oregon, and Shelly (Dan) Culver of Deming, Washington; sisters-in-law Selma Madesh and Dee Huston; grandchildren, Somer (Zach) Donovan of Coeur d’Alene, Zach Vitale of Salem, Oregon, Luke Surgeon, Kylee (Josh) Surgeon and Jake Surgeon, all of Hubbard, and Suzette (Uriah) Womack and Lee Daughterty, both of Horseshoe Bend; great-grandchildren, Kaitlynn Vitale of Hillsboro, Oregon, Jayden, Bella and Myleigh Vitale of Kuna, Vylet Donovan of Coeur d’Alene, Emagyne Womack of Horseshoe Bend, and Hunter Hesseltine of Hubbard, Donielle and Dietrich Jordan of Middleton, and Courtney Moore of Horseshoe Bend; and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was a very likable guy with a great sense of humor and a work ethic that was second to none, and he believed in treating someone as you would want to be treated. He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life is planned for summer 2019.