Ronald Keith Hansen 4/19/1940 - 1/16/2022 Ronald Keith Hansen, 81, of Horseshoe Bend, Idaho passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on January 16, 2022. He was born on April 19,1940 to Keith and Emma Hansen in Pocatello, ID.
Ronnie spent his early childhood in Fort Hall, Idaho. Then the family moved to the Bayhorse Ranch near Challis, Idaho where he attended school and graduated in 1958. After high school he joined his parents and siblings in Panther Creek operating the family's outfitting/guide ranch. In 1965, he married Ellen Cutler on March 20th and together they raised 8 children in the Challis area. In 2011 Ron suffered his first stroke. Due to his increasing medical needs, Ron and Ellen made the decision to move to Horseshoe Bend, ID.
During the early years of their marriage, Ron worked as a rancher, hunting guide, and fencing contractor. His main employment was with the US Forest Service where he worked as an Animal Packer cleaning trails and packing supplies into the look-outs and ranger stations in the Middle Fork Ranger District of the Challis National Forest. After 20+ years with the Forest Service, Ron retired in January of 2011. Even after retirement he never stayed idle. He worked by moving pipes on his "weed patch" and was always looking for the next home improvement project.
Ron was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings including Bishop and on the High Council. He loved to serve the Lord by serving those in the community. Whether he was chopping firewood for a widow on his lunch break or helping strangers in need, he never allowed an opportunity of service to pass him by. He always told his kids that he "never met a stranger."
Dad enjoyed knot tying, leather work and watching his western shows. He enjoyed making pancakes and mush for his "dough headed" kids in the morning. He felt like his greatest pride and joy was raising eight children.
Dad's unwavering love and devotion to his wife, Ellen, was known by anyone who met him. Even in the last few weeks of his life, he woke up one morning very sad. He said that he had a dream that his best friend had died. Then immediately asked about Ellen. When he found out she was in the other room, relief washed over him. We know that he will be watching over our "itty bitty mother" until they can be reunited again.
The Hansen family would like to give a special thank you to his caregivers, especially Lisa, Joe and Jenn.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Keith and Emma; sisters - Bonnie Jean, Maxine, JoAnne, and Gayle; brother - Wade; daughter and son-in-law Judy and Lynn Fisher.
Ron is survived by his eternal companion of 56 years Ellen Hansen; children Tami (Rob) Smith, Ronell Hansen, Lance (Dawn) Hansen, Thane (Kristine) Hansen, Kyle (Hillary) Hansen, Sarah (Sonny) Brubaker, LaLaneya (Craig) Henderson; siblings Gary (Betty) Hansen, Linda (Hans) Kohler, Diana (Harry) Hall, Randy Hansen, Mike Ward (brother-in-law) 23 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services were held January 21st in Horseshoe Bend and final services were held January 22nd in Challis. Burial took place at the Challis Cemetery. Services were cared for by the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be offered to a charity of your choice.