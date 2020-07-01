Burial services were held June 25, 2020, for Rudy Hernandez, 80, husband of Patricia Hernandez who preceded him in death.
Rudy was born in Texas on Jan. 25, 1940. He was raised in New Mexico. At the age of 17 he moved to California. Rudy went to work at Lucky Hereford, a cattle ranch, driving truck from ranch to ranch. In the process he met his wife-to-be, and that marriage lasted 59 years. In the marriage two sons were born. In 1965 he went to work for Tri-Cal in Morgan Hill, California. He worked there for 25 years. Rudy retired at the age of 50 so he could enjoy life and go back to ranching, which he loved. At that time Rudy and Pat moved to the Bitterroot Valley in Montana. Rudy worked at Running Elk Ranch for 12 years before having a stroke. At that time he retired. Shortly after, they moved to Challis, Idaho, so Pat and Bille (Pat’s sister), could live next door to each other on Bluebird Lane to raise Boston terriers and cows.
Rudy is survived by his sons, Rudy Hernandez Jr. of Shasta Lake, California, and Ramon Hernandez of Applegate, California. He is the son to Enrique S. and Delores Hernandez. Father-in-law to Mary Hernandez of Shasta Lake, California, and Julie Hernandez of Applegate, California. He is the bother of Ernie Hernandez (deceased) of Hollister, California, Alice Fierro of Carlsbad, New Mexico, Henry Hernandez of Carlsbad, New Mexico, and Sara Amstutz of San Martin, California. He also has three grandchildren, Travis Hernandez of Shasta Lake, California, Josephine Hernandez of Applegate, California, and Dustin Davis of Redding, California. Rudy is also leaving with his best friend, his Boxer, Tiger.