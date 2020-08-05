Sadie Ann Thornton, 79, of Twin Falls, Idaho, was released from her physical and medical challenges, mostly from diabetes, on July 17, 2020, at Serenity Transitional Care.
Sadie was born on July 31, 1940, to the late Andrew “Bud” and Stella Mae Merritt Critchfield in Stanley, Idaho. Her schooling was in Stanley and Challis, Idaho, graduating in 1958.
Sadie retired as a bookkeeper in Washington, D.C. and returned to her beloved Idaho. Sadie lived in Twin Falls, Idaho, to be near her hometown, siblings, daughter and grandchildren — her family which she loved so much. She also lived back east in Dale City, Virginia, for many years to be near children, grandchildren and friends that she loved on the East Coast. She was a loving mother and always put her children first and always wanted to be near them, although they did not make that easy not living near each other.
People who knew Sadie knew her faith was strong as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many different positions. She loved her family, country music, doing ceramics, crochet, cross stitch, reading and listening to books on tape. And let’s not forget, possibly her favorite, to square dance.
Sadie will be deeply miss,ed but she will continue to live on in our hearts, memories, and prayers as she has had an impressionable presence that we are so grateful to have known and loved.
She was preceded in death by her son Rance Thornton, her parents, and brother-in-law, Dean.
Sadie leaves to cherish her life, Rhonda (Roger), Russell (Patti), Rodney (Susan), Robyn, Rachelle (Robert) and father of children, Ivan. Also, brother Jay (Rita), and sister Judy. The most precious survivors would be 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren plus one due in October, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
We would like to thank Serenity Transitional Care and Canyons Retirement – Memory Care for the loving care and encouragement during her time with them. Also, Vision Home Health, who treated her at her home, and Heritage Home Health, who treated her at Canyons. All are appreciated more than you know. If you wish to honor Sadie, a donation to your local Humane Society would please her greatly.
Funeral services and a visitation were held Friday, July 31, 2020, at 6th Ward Building in Twin Falls. Graveside services were held at Logan Cemetery in Logan, Utah.
