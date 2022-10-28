Sandra Cheryl (White) Shook

Sandra Cheryl (White) Shook 4/28/1945 - 10/12/2022 Sandra Cheryl Shook, age 77, passed away at St. Luke's Medical Center in Boise on October 12. She was born April 289, 1945 in Washington County, Oregon. Sandra was a true gift from Heaven.

her father, Ewell H. White of Arkansas and mother Thelma Juden White of Long Beach, California lived in Scoggins Valley, Oregon, where her mother worked in a ship yard welding and her father worked in the aircraft industry.


