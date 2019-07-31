Harvey Earl Blair
Harvey Earl Blair, 89, of Elko, Nevada, passed away of natural causes, peacefully at the home of his daughter in Challis on July 24, 2019, with family by his side. It was just 11 days away from his 90th birthday.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello, where family will receive friends one hour before the services. Interment will be in the Norton Cemetery in McCammon, next to his loving wife Betty. Military graveside rites are planned.
