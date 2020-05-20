Shirley Chesney Synder was born Nov. 16, 1949, in Clinton, Oklahoma, to Charles (Chuck) Damon Chesney Sr. and Reta Jo Mock, both from Oklahoma.
She was welcomed by Johnita Womack, her older sister, and in 1950 they welcomed Charles Damon Chesney Jr., her little brother. Around 1954, they moved to Twin Falls where Chuck accepted a job transfer with Intermountain Gas Company. He built the first home that had natural gas in Idaho and Reta beautifully decorated it. This is when Shirley’s love for animals was born with her first wiener dog named “Sambo.” She went on to have several more beloved pets — Billy Ray Holman, Rocky, Tootsie, Weesie, Molly, Pistol Pete, Booker, Baxter and Tucker. Her dogs were never far from her side.
In 1959, they moved to Pocatello where they made their home on Quinn Road. In 1961 Chuck and Reta divorced. Reta and Johnita moved back to Oklahoma and then to California. Shirley and Charlie stayed with their dad in Pocatello. Shirley took on the role of making sure her dad and brother were well taken care of. In reference from her good friend Margo “In many ways, she had the ‘normal’ youth stolen but Shirley did not see it that way — doing laundry and cooking for her dad and brother was just what you do for those you love. She possessed a self-confidence rare for a young girl.”
She ran a wonderful household and sewed many of her clothes. Shirley was active in 4-H cooking in which Ralph and his buddies also took the class with Alice Cotant as instructor. In middle school she was in Girls Council, ran track and participated in horse 4-H. During high school she was a Highland Lassie (flag team), and a majorette in the marching band. Shirley graduated from Highland High school in 1968. She attended a semester at Idaho State University.
In February 1969 she married Ralph Earl Cotant. In December of 1969 they welcomed Halli Jo, in October of 1971 Ralph Damon, and in April of 1975 Jeneva (Jenni) Jean. Shirley was an amazing homemaker, spending her days making a wonderful home on Dell Road in Pocatello, sewing, canning and cooking. The house was always full with friends and family. Shirley never knew a stranger and always made plenty of food for all to enjoy.
Ralph and Shirley were divorced in 1978. She married Larry Barker in 1979 and Nathan Larry joined his big brother and sisters in August of 1979. They divorced in 1981. At this time Shirley and her children moved to Challis. She was one of the first secretaries for Cyprus Thompson Creek Mine. She then went on to become a mill clerk and then laborer where she met her beloved Patrick Snyder. They were married March 17, 1984. Patrick brought with him two children Alan and Samantha. They were officially the Brady Bunch — three boys and three girls.
In 1985, Shirley lost her Daddy and it left a huge void. But she always said he was able to do more in heaven for her than he could on earth. She had a very special bond with her dad and he was always her best friend and the one she could always count on.
Shirley also worked at the Forest Service with her good friend Helen Edge and at Challis Chiropractic. When Cyprus Mine shut down, Patrick took a job in Cartersville, Georgia. They lived there for three years where she worked for the Board of Education. Their hearts were always still in Idaho and in 1990 Pat took a job in Three Forks, Montana. They lived there for five years and then moved back to Challis in 1995. Patrick took a job at Hecla Mining Co and Shirley worked at Ledcore at Thompson Creek and also for Hecla. In 1997, she lost her beautiful Mama to a brain aneurysm. She later worked at Way Out West Realty until she retired in 2006. Patrick worked in Mexico and then Ajo, Arizona, until retirement in 2015. Shirley would often travel to Arizona to spend time with Patrick in the winter. They enjoyed going back in the winter with their good friends.
Shirley loved the outdoors and she spent the majority of her spare time on the Yankee Fork. Her family cabins are where she loved to be ever since the first time they traveled up to Rankin Creek late at night in the 60s to see her Aunt Mary with her dad and brother. The Forest Service told them they had to move the cabins and miraculously they found seven acres a few miles down the road up West Fork. It took two years and a lot of blood, sweat and tears to put them back to their original state. Shirley always believed Grandpa Chuck played a big part in that and with the several forest fires they were close but never the precious cabins. She and Patrick loved to be up at the cabins with their friends, kids and grandkids. She worked hard putting together a trust so they could be forever preserved and in the family.
In 2017, Shirley was diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer. She had the fight of her life in front of her. She overcame many obstacles and was very brave until the end when heaven gained an angel on Mother’s Day 2020.
Shirley was a wonderful friend to so many; she always was kind to all and never judged. She always made everyone feel at home whenever she was in their presence either in her home or at the cabins. She always had a place at the table with plenty of food and love to share. She has a special relationship with our heavenly father and most recently started attending church at the Calvary Chapel. Her favorite verse was John 3:16. She knew it was going to be tough to go but that Jesus and her past loved ones would be there to welcome her in.
She will live on in all of our hearts forever and there will be signs everywhere whether it be her trademark dragonfly, a beautiful red cardinal, butterfly or a Patsy Cline song.
Shirley’s greatest treasures were her children and grandbabies: Halli Hamilton’s family: Jenna & Brandon Hamilton, son-in-law Calvin McGowan and great-granddaughter Macie Jo McGowan; Damon and Erin Cotant’s family: Mikeal, Jimmy, Chesney, Charlie and Kassie Cotant; Jenni and Jerrod Farr: John Scott, Jessi Jo and Jacen Farr; Nathan Barker: Kendel and Mason Barker; Alan Snyder: James White, Mandy and Drew Nunez family: Dexton and Rowan Nunez; Samantha and Jessi Roberts family: Mathew, Tyler and Kyle Cruz.
From her good friend Aunt Margo “When Shirley graced Earth, a vibrant star vacated Heaven. Shirley’s returned to grace the brilliance of the Universe.” Your Mom is a Divine Woman to Him. She is in all the beauty around you. If it sparkles, shines, sings, dances or giggles: your Mom is in that joy. Few humans carry all those attributes.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the heartofidahoanimalrescue.com.