1971-2020In 1971 our prayers were answered when we welcomed a beautiful baby girl to our family. The next decade was wonderful.
Then we were told she had juvenile diabetes and a 38-year medical challenge began. But Tana was courageous through it all.
She graduated high school in Darby, Montana, and then attended college in Missoula for some time. We moved to a farm in Charlo, Montana, where Tana became very interested in the National Bison Range at Moiese, close to our farm. She volunteered for work there, which led to a full-time job. It was what she loved much.
Then in 2006 her prayers were answered with the birth of her son, Gavin Conner. He was the love of her life, always.
She is survived by her son Gavin Conner; her mother Sandy Shook; brothers David Shook and Nick Shook; sister-in-law Cora Shook; grandsons Devin Shook and Kyle Shook; and granddaughter Emma Shook.
A celebration of her life will be held later.