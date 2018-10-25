Ted Lupton Howard passed away at his Stanley home on Sept. 25, 2018, after losing his valiant battle with cancer.
Ted was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Barbara and Bill Howard on March 1, 1952. He grew up alongside two older brothers, Jeff and Gary, and a younger sister, Beverly. As a young boy he was an excellent student and hard worker. He had paper routes and caddied at his neighborhood golf course. During his years at North St. Paul High School, Ted delivered drugstore supplies to shut-ins and drove a school bus. In the summer, at age 17, took a job as a cook on the Great Northern Railroad.
Following graduation from high school, Ted attended St. Olaf College for a while. But it was his culinary experience on the Great Northern that lead to a job offer from a family friend to run the Kasino Club in Stanley. He took the opportunity and made the trip out West from Minnesota. Little did he know he would fall in love with the Sawtooths and that Stanley would become his home base from that point on. Montana called him away for a while, though. He worked several seasons in beautiful Glacier National Park in the maintenance department at St. Mary Lodge by day and managing the Packer's Roost by night.
Ted met Noel Sitton working at St. Mary's and they would eventually move back to Stanley. They would get married in 1988 and have their first son, Hans. Three years later Nicolas would be born. Ted was a loving and dedicated dad who read to his sons every night and made their lunches for school until they were both almost graduated. He was supportive of their interests and encouraged them to try new things and follow their dreams. Ted and Noel had great years raising the boys, but as many marriages do, theirs ended in 2001.
Throughout his early years in Idaho and Montana, Ted had the chance to have great mentors while doing various remodels and new construction projects in between his other jobs. He gained skills building from the ground up; from foundations to artistic finish work. This led him to starting his custom log home building company as well as a water systems installation business in Stanley. Ted worked with a lot of amazing people over the years. He had the ability to work with a great crew and build many people's dream homes. Many beautiful custom homes in Stanley and the surrounding area stand as a legacy to his talent. The problem-solving and challenges that came with building were at times stressful but he loved it. His niche ability to solve the Sawtooth Valley's water system emergencies also gave him pride. Being in the Stanley area for over 40 years, he was known by everyone and was always there when somebody needed his help.
Ted was very athletic throughout his life. He played football, wrestled and was on the swim team during his school-age years. He enjoyed running, hiking and white water canoeing. Windsurfing on Redfish Lake was another favorite pastime. Starting when Hans and Nic were 8 and 4, respectively, Ted would take his boys on backpacking trips up to Hell Roaring Lake. He loved mountain biking the quiet dirt roads near his Idaho home with his Samoyed dog companions. First there was Poco, then Casper, and finally Sampson, his most recent and arguably most naughty.
One of Ted's favorite winter hobbies was Nordic skiing. From breaking trail on full moon nights to cruising on Park Creek's groomed trails, he did it all. In 2002, Ted met Leah Holce at a Sawtooth Ski Club event at Alturus Lake. They hit it off on the ski back from the lake, began dating, fell in love and eventually married. They were each other's rocks in good and bad times, as their love for each other was strong. Their 16 years together were filled with many fun times and adventurous trips. They were looking forward to growing old together. They were each other's best friends and sweethearts. Ted bought a ski boat in 2002 and would take Leah, Hans, Nic and Casper out on Redfish Lake to go water skiing and wake boarding as many times as possible during the summers. He loved packing the boat with family and friends and getting people up on skis for the first time. Many wonderful memories were shared out on Redfish on that boat.
Ted always had a positive attitude and great outlook on life. He loved to joke and laugh and talk with friends and family. When a huge blow to his mobility hit him in 2016 (an infection that forced the amputation of his left leg) he never complained and kept his amazing positive attitude. Cycling was his favorite activity most recently, and he immediately researched how to get back up and out on his bike. Ted had great doctors who got him riding with a prosthetic in an unbelievably short amount of time. He got a fat tire bike with more stability and was even able to ride the snowmobile trails in the winter. Ted was diagnosed with malignant melanoma suddenly in April of this year. He fought hard and maintained his positive attitude all the way until his death. He stayed in his home that he built with family surrounding him with love and support. Ted's family and friends were exceptionally blessed to experience his fun-loving wit, kindness, generosity and wisdom. We are going to miss him so very much.
He is survived by Leah Holce, Hans Howard, Nicolas Howard, Barbara Howard-Glaeve, Jeff Howard, Gary Howard and Beverly Sterry. Everyone is welcome to celebrate his life on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Stanley. The celebration will start at the Stanley Meditation Chapel with a spiritual service in his memory from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and finish with a reception and pot luck at Bridge Street and Brew in Lower Stanley at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Ted's family asks that donations in his memory be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) or the American Cancer Society.