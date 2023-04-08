Theodore "Ted" Strickler

Theodore "Ted" Strickler November 28, 1934 - March 8, 2023 Theodore Russell "Ted" Strickler was born in Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania on November 28, 1934, to Kenneth Ralph Strickler and Pearl Irene Russell Strickler Summers. He went to be with his Lord on March 8, 2023, in Ketchum, Idaho.

Ted grew up and attended school in White Horse, Pennsylvania in the heart of the Amish country, and worked on various farms. Four days after graduation, he left for the west and went to work for his father on Eddie Creek and Myers Cove ranches in the Challis area. He met Myra Jean Mecham during this time and he made many trips from Myers Cove to Challis to date her. They eloped on March 20, 1953, and married in Salmon, Idaho. Myra's mother never forgave him for running off with her daughter. They honeymooned in the Los Angeles, California area with Ted's sisters. Four children were born to this marriage, Kenneth, Nikki, Russell, and Teddy. Kenneth and Nikki were born in the Challis Hospital. Ted and Myra moved to the Los Angeles area to work for his father and uncles in a camper/trailer factory. They lived in Temple City when Russell and Teddy were born, and then Baldwin Park. The family then moved to Big Bear, California for a year. On the way home from visiting Myra's parents in Challis, Nikki kept asking what the lights were that were following them at night. After pulling over and realizing that the lights were stars in the night sky, Ted decided that his children were going to be raised where they could see stars. The family moved back to Challis and Ted went to work at the Clayton Sawmill for Clayton Hurless as a carriage operator. He later managed a gas station for his father. He was an outfitter and guide for Hidden Valley Ranches in Myers Cove and then landed a job as a driver for Garrett Freight Lines delivering to all the Challis businesses. During this time, Ted also began his own custom home-building business. He built numerous homes in the area and he also did remodel jobs. He purchased a gas station which the family operated for a few years during this time.


