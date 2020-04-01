Thomas Arthur Pettit passed away peacefully at home in Challis on March 24, 2020, at the age of 80 surrounded by family.
Born April 27, 1939, in Greenwich, Ohio, to Robert and Naomi (Wolfe) Pettit, Tom was the first of four children. He grew up and attended schools in Greenwich, graduated from Greenwich High School in 1957 and married his high school sweetheart Dixie Robson. Together they raised four children as they took on the adventure of frequent moves required of Tom’s military service.
Tom joined the United States Navy as an Airman Recruit during his junior year in high school and went on to achieve the rank of E-9 Avionics Master Chief (AVCM) during his 23-year career in the Navy. He was the recipient of numerous Good Conduct Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, an Expert Rifleman Award, three Expert Pistolman Awards and the prestigious Distinguished Navy Pistol Award. During his multiple re-enlistments in the Navy, Tom and his family grew up across the United States living in Michigan, Tennessee, Washington, Louisiana and California.
Following retirement from the Navy, Tom pursued his dream of living in the Northwest in the rural community of Challis, Idaho. Here he excelled in additional careers in owning and operating Pettit’s Custom Meats, working for the Thompson Creek Mining Company and finally operating his small family horse and cattle ranch.
Tom was always very civic minded and an active member of the community. He served as a volunteer EMT and instructor with the Challis Ambulance Service, held multiple posts with the American Legion Post 109 including Commander and served as Boy Scout Troop leader.
Tom had many hobbies, the greatest of which were his passions for hunting and competitive shooting. He took great joy in teaching his kids and especially his grandkids the art of hunting and shooting. Cowboy Action Shooting with his grandson Casey Pettit and Turkey Shoots with granddaughter Alaina brought them all tremendous joy. Tom was an accomplished pilot, a skill he also passed on to Casey.
Tom is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dixie of Challis; daughter Tina Smith of Challis; son John Pettit (Jodie) of Carmen, Idaho, son Mike Pettit of Challis, son William Pettit (Bill) of Aliso Viejo, California; four grandchildren Jamie, Jessica, Casey, Alaina and four great-grandchildren Jordan, Nathan, Robert and Rowan.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Naomi (Wolfe) Pettit and mother in-law Alice Otterbacher.
The family will be holding a private ceremony. If you so choose, please make donations to your local American Legion Post in honor of Veterans in Tom’s name.