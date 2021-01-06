Thomas Donald Blatz, 40, of Newport, Oregon, passed away Dec. 2, 2020, at his home.
Thomas was born Dec. 14, 1979, in Salmon, the son of Thomas Alfred and Delores Sue Pyles Blatz. He was raised and educated in Challis, where he graduated from high school in 1998. He went on to study diesel mechanics and started working in Nevada for Cummins Diesel. Thomas later returned to Stanley where he ran his own Diesel Mechanic Shop for five years.
Thomas liked horn hunting, steelhead fishing and snowmobiling.
He moved to Oregon where he was recently engaged to Raycee Chitwood. They have a daughter together, Kresley, and he was also excited to help raise his step-son, Quincy.
Thomas was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald and Virginia Marie Blatz and Albert and Frances Shipp.
He is survived by his mother Delores Suzie Blatz; father Thomas Alfred Blatz; sister Brynn Marie Blatz; fiancee Rayce Chitwood; daughter Kresley Blatz; step-son Quincy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
No public services are scheduled. Private family urn placement will take place.