Thomas Lee Yacomella, 67, son of Tony and Madge (Corrigan) Yacomella, was born on March 31, 1954, in Challis, Idaho. He was the first of four Yacomella children, including Jeannie, Bill and Tony.
Tom was an exceptional student who excelled in academics. He attended school in Challis, graduating from Challis High School in 1972. Although Tom had a love of the outdoors, spending countless hours fishing and hunting, his real passion was his music. Tom started playing at a young age; it was clear to everyone who heard him that he was a truly gifted musician. Not only did he accompany his own family with their Old Time Fiddler performances, he could also be found playing music with his friends starting as early as fifth grade and continuing throughout his life. Everyone who has known Tom understands his love of song and dance.
In the fall of 1971, Thomas met the other love of his life, Terri Susan Griggs. The couple married on July 11, 1973, and was excited to start their family with the arrival of their first daughter, Cary Lynn, on February 4, 1974. They rounded off their loving family when their second daughter, Bethany Ray, was born in December of 1975.
Thomas was always a hard-working man who provided and cared for his family. Throughout his life, he had many different occupations ranging from underground mining to appraising properties for the county. He was a jack-of-all-trades and always took pride in his work. Even though Tom worked long hours, he was always able to make time for his family. In fact, he went so far as to coach girls’ basketball at Challis Jr./Sr. High School not only for his own daughters, but also for the other kids and his love of the game.
Family meant everything to Tom. He spent his adult life enjoying his kids and grandkids. He never missed an opportunity to tell others about their exploits. To say he was a proud dad/poppy would be an understatement. His family never doubted his love for them. Tom’s kindness, his love for his family and friends, and his music are his legacy.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Terri Yacomella; his mother, Madge Yacomella; and his siblings, Jeannie (Lewie), Bill (Tammie), and Antony (Rich). He also leaves behind two daughters, Cary Daugherty (Craig) and Bethany Millick (Ryan). Thomas will be missed by five incredible grandchildren: Preston, Cara, Cathryn, William and Garrett. He was preceded in death by his father Tony Yacomella.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made to the Challis EMTs. Arrangements are under the care of the Jones & Casey Funeral Home of Challis. www.jonesand caseyfh.com.