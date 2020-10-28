Heaven gained a special angel Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, when Vera Stokes Infanger passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by loved ones. Vera, or as most of us like to call her, Grand, was born Nov. 28, 1927, to loving parents Heber Earl Stokes and Elmina Austin, just 15 minutes before her twin sister, Verna. Vera was born in Black Pine, Idaho, and moved to Salmon in 1939 with her family. She had six siblings, Eldon, Ray (baby), Verna, Phyllis, Dean and Sherry Stokes who all attended high school in Salmon and many raised their families in the valley. She is survived by her twin sister Verna Clark of Provo, Utah, Phyllis Heywood of Mesa, Arizona, and Sherry Sayer of St. George, Utah.
Vera married her eternal sweetheart, Ray Infanger on Nov. 16, 1948, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. After living in Pocatello for a brief time, they moved back to Salmon and raised their seven children on a mink farm and later started a heating and cooling business which we all know as Ray’s Heating, Plumbing and Electric.
Vera was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her three brothers, her son-in-law, Bill, and two grandchildren, E.J. and Cody Infanger. Grand is survived by her seven children: Judy (late Bill) Studebaker of Twin Falls, Erlene (Loren) Arfmann of Salmon, John (Deby) Infanger of Idaho Falls and Gooding area, Cindy (Jim) Hone of Idaho Falls, Jim Bob (Sharon) Infanger of Salmon, LaVerne (Rick) Sessions of Salmon, and Val (Becky) Infanger of Salmon. She is also survived by her 36 grandchildren and 91 great-grandchildren (with two more on the way) who love her deeply and will miss her greatly. She will be joining two of her special grandkids in heaven, E.J. Infanger and Cody Infanger.
Along with a large family, “Grand” touched the lives and hearts of many in the community of Salmon and all those who met her. Her home was always open and her table always set as her family continued to grow throughout her life with friends and dear loved ones whom she adopted as her own. Grand leaves a legacy of service to her fellow men, a deep testimony of her Savior, Jesus Christ, and an example of independence, hard work, and a strong voice for her beliefs, her freedoms, and her family.
We will all miss the smell of her homemade bread, intense games of Rook around her table, hearing her cheer at basketball, football and volleyball games, and her contagious laugh of excitement as she gets tickled pink, usually by one of her grandchildren or great-grandchildren. Although this world will miss this kind and exceptional woman greatly, her memories and example will live on in all of us who knew and loved her.
Funeral services for Vera Infanger were held October 24, 2020, at the LDS Stake Center in Salmon, Idaho, and streamed via Facebook. She was laid to rest in the Salmon Cemetery next to her sweetheart.
Vera was a fan of the Salmon Savages for over 80 years. Her team even won a District Championship for the Salmon Girls Basketball Team in 1944. For those who would like to donate in Vera’s memory, she would be tickled if you would make sure that youth sports live on in Salmon, Idaho, by donating to the new Lynch Sports Center. You can drop donations off at Bill Allen Accounting at 533 Main St. in Salmon or donations may be sent to: Salmon Education Foundation – Lynch Center, P.O. Box 1227, Salmon, ID 83647.