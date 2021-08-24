Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Vernon Russell Judd 11/26/1967 - 7/29/2021 VERNON RUSSELL JUDD passed away unexpectedly in Laughlin, Nevada on July 29, 2021, at the age of 53. He was born at the Navajo Medical Center in Tuba City, Arizona on November 26, 1967. Vernon was the third child born to James R. Judd and Betty J. (Molton) Judd, both Jimmy and Betty preceded him in death.
His adventurous childhood was spent running wild on the banks of the Salmon River, Squaw Creek, and East Fork of the Salmon, in Clayton, Idaho. Vernon went to school in Clayton and graduated from Challis High School 1987, he enjoyed his time on the Challis Wrestling Team. He then joined the U.S. Army in 1987, was stationed first at Fort Leonard Wood, MO or "Fort Lost in the Woods" as Vern called it, and then at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska.
After the Army, Vernon lived in Hailey, Idaho, where he worked as a chef at the Alpine Café and met and married the love of his life, Leiza Tobin, in September 1993, at the Hailey Hotel, in Hailey, Idaho. The couple moved to Moses Lake, Washington, where he completed his drafting degree. Vernon spent the rest of his years in Washington, Oregon, Northern Idaho, Arizona (mostly visiting family) and Nevada; he loved traveling and made many friends wherever he went.
He is survived by his brother Jim Judd, sisters Michelle Judd and Dorothy Judd; nephews Colton Jones and KC Judd and nieces, Shyla Jones and Allison Jones, and a great-nephew, Kyran Judd; and was preceded in death by his nephew, Blake Judd.
Vernon loved his family and friends with a kind heart of gold always eager to help anyone in need. He loved to laugh, tell jokes, and never took anything seriously.
Please join us for a Celebration of The Life and Times of Vernon Judd at the Clayton Community Center in Clayton, Idaho, on August 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Condolences and photos for Vernon's family can be shared at Wood River Chapel: www.woodriverchapel.com.
Vernon's family wishes to extend sincerest thanks to all the helpers along the way.