Viirginia June Young 2/21/1928 - 1/12/2022 Virginia June Young, 93, of Blackfoot, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Bingham Memorial Skilled Nursing.
Virginia was born February 21, 1928 in Rigby, Idaho, the daughter of Owen Dodd and Emily Jane Cordon Garton.
Virginia grew up in and received her education in Rigby, but spent most of her life in the Blackfoot and Riverside area, as well as Springfield.
On May 16, 1946, Virginia married Stanton Young in Dillon Montana. Stanton preceded her in death on March 28, 1981.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She had worked as a camp cook in mining camps, and also at the Wagon Wheel Cafe where she was famous for her pies and fish and chips.
She enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. She also enjoyed crocheting.
Virginia is survived by her children, Diana Gregg of Coeur d'Alene, Darold Young of Springfield and Owen Young of Pingree; her sister Phronia Richins of Moses Lake Washington; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stanton Young; her son Brent Young; and siblings Gerald, George, Lenny and Edgar.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 17, 2022 at Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.