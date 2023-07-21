Viola Merle O'Neal June 11, 1928 - July 19, 2023 Viola Merle Hamilton O'Neal, or "Sis" as she was known by her siblings, cousins, and friends, passed away at her home of 55 years, on Wednesday, July 19th 2023 at the age of 95.
Viola spent most of her 95 years of life in the Pahsimeroi Valley. Born in 1928 to Milla and Merle (Ben) Hamilton, she and her siblings Bud (Burl), Bill (William), Nolan and Rose grew up in a Pahsimeroi much closer to the wild west than the valley we know today. She remembered racing horses with Rose on their way back from school and getting in trouble when a neighbor told their parents.
High school took Viola to Salmon, where she stayed with Grandma Dowton. After graduating in 1946 she went to Albion Normal School, where she studied education, later finishing her teaching certificate through a correspondence class.
She started teaching in Clayton in 1949, living in a single room attached to the school. In 1950 she was paid a visit in Clayton by Don O'Neal, who asked her to a dance. A year later, on June 6th, 1951 they were married.
After marriage Viola assumed the role of a ranch wife. Keeping house, cooking, running the ranch books, tending to the egg and chicken business, and helping with any and all ranch tasks as needed. In 1954 she gave birth to their first son Ted, and in 1955 their second son Ben. Having two little boys didn't slow her down one bit, and she recalled packing them along in her saddle until they were old enough to ride on their own and steal her horses. After the boys were older, she returned to teaching at Patterson.
Viola was a fantastic cook and was never afraid to cook for a crowd. Be it a Ray Hunt clinic, playday, or branding, she cooked in quantity and quality. Viola could cook at cow camp or on a 4-H trip as well as in her own kitchen, and always made sure everyone was well fed and comfortable wherever they happened to be.
Viola was very active in the community. She was a critical part of the Pahsimeroi Stock and Stitch 4-H club and the Idaho Cattlewomen's. She cared deeply for her own kids and grandkids, but also took time for kids in the larger community. Her most arduous 4-H trip may have been the outdoor cooking class she took into Meyer's Cove, where she had to wrangle a bunch of rowdy boys more concerned with fishing than cooking.
The only time Viola didn't have time for her family or friends was when the PBR was on. All her grandkids knew that if they visited her when the PBR was on they better sit down and shut up while she studiously watched and wrote down every score. Rooting for her favorites and cursing the Brazilians.
In her last decade Viola spent more and more time in her favorite chair in front of her big picture windows. While she didn't get out much, she didn't miss anything in her field of vision. From her chair she saw a bear cub, hummingbirds, generations of owls, kept an eye on the calving cows for Ted and Sam, and kept an eye on the free grazing sheep farmer next door.
Viola leaves behind her siblings Bud (Burl), Nolan, and Rose, her son Ted and his wife Debbie, her daughter-law Lynette O'Neal, four grandchildren and their spouses (Sam and Wendy O'Neal, Dede and Brad Smith, Tell and Nicole O'Neal, and Tori O'Neal), and five great grandkids that she enjoyed more than anything Quinn, Coby, and Quincy Smith and Owen and Slade O'Neal.
Viola was preceded in death by the love of her life Don O'Neal in 2002, her brother Bill (William) in 2020, and her youngest son Ben O'Neal in 2020. While the family she leaves behind will miss her dearly, she will be in good company.
A graveside service will be held Monday, July 24th at 10:30 at the May Cemetery, with a reception luncheon to follow at the O'Neal Ranch on Furey Lane.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Salmon Valley Hospice. The hospice workers who cared for Viola meant a lot to her and the family.
