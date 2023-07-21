Viola Merle O'Neal

Viola Merle O'Neal June 11, 1928 - July 19, 2023 Viola Merle Hamilton O'Neal, or "Sis" as she was known by her siblings, cousins, and friends, passed away at her home of 55 years, on Wednesday, July 19th 2023 at the age of 95.

Viola spent most of her 95 years of life in the Pahsimeroi Valley. Born in 1928 to Milla and Merle (Ben) Hamilton, she and her siblings Bud (Burl), Bill (William), Nolan and Rose grew up in a Pahsimeroi much closer to the wild west than the valley we know today. She remembered racing horses with Rose on their way back from school and getting in trouble when a neighbor told their parents.


