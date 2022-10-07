Virginia Harvey Chewning Virginia Harvey Chewning passed away peacefully at her home, Wicomico View, on Tuesday, October 4. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of Warner Hurst Harvey Jr. and Louise Siehler Harvey. Known by her friends as Ginny, she was a high school graduate of St. Margaret’s and was an undergraduate music major at Richmond Polytechnic Institute. Ginny married her high school love, Robert Wills Chewning, soon after his graduation from the U.S. Naval Academy. Ginny and Bob traveled the world together as she accompanied him as a Navy wife during his thirty-year term of service. Ginny’s lifelong love of music and theater lead her to produce and act in many amateur productions. In Challis, Idaho, she led Choral Rendezvous, an annual gathering of talented artists sharing their love of music. Ginny also owned and operated Litchfield’s Little Shop in the Northern Neck of Virginia, where she sold antiques and other finery from her travels around the world.
Surviving is her husband of sixty-nine years, Robert Wills Chewning; her daughter and son, Carol-Winter Chewning Allen and Rush Wills Chewning; daughter-in-law, Joanne Chewning; grandsons, Robison Wills Allen (Anna Allen), Lee Brewer Allen (Bess Allen), Joseph Wills Chewning (Alison Schutt), Robert Collier Chewning (Jen Mann); and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Sue Harvey Edson, and her daughter, Virginia Sue Chewning.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Virginia as well as Ginny’s multiple other caregivers for the compassion they provided to her during her final months.
A memorial service with family and close friends will be held at Grace Church Chapel in Kilmarnock, Virginia, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022.
