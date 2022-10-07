Virginia Harvey Chewning

Virginia Harvey Chewning Virginia Harvey Chewning passed away peacefully at her home, Wicomico View, on Tuesday, October 4. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of Warner Hurst Harvey Jr. and Louise Siehler Harvey. Known by her friends as Ginny, she was a high school graduate of St. Margaret’s and was an undergraduate music major at Richmond Polytechnic Institute. Ginny married her high school love, Robert Wills Chewning, soon after his graduation from the U.S. Naval Academy. Ginny and Bob traveled the world together as she accompanied him as a Navy wife during his thirty-year term of service. Ginny’s lifelong love of music and theater lead her to produce and act in many amateur productions. In Challis, Idaho, she led Choral Rendezvous, an annual gathering of talented artists sharing their love of music. Ginny also owned and operated Litchfield’s Little Shop in the Northern Neck of Virginia, where she sold antiques and other finery from her travels around the world.

Surviving is her husband of sixty-nine years, Robert Wills Chewning; her daughter and son, Carol-Winter Chewning Allen and Rush Wills Chewning; daughter-in-law, Joanne Chewning; grandsons, Robison Wills Allen (Anna Allen), Lee Brewer Allen (Bess Allen), Joseph Wills Chewning (Alison Schutt), Robert Collier Chewning (Jen Mann); and six great-grandchildren.

