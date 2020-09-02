Wesley J. Mecham died peacefully on Aug. 20, 2020, at a memory care center in Idaho Falls.
Wes was born in Ridgecrest, California, on June 18, 1954.
He was an accomplished machinist, working in the oil fields. He eventually moved to Elko, Nevada, to work for the gold mines.
Since he had been coming to Lemhi and Custer counties to hunt with his cousins for the last 25 years, he decided to retire in Challis at the age of 63. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Wes will be greatly missed by family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Stacy (Young) of Challis; sister Rebecca Shell of Dayton, Ohio; daughter Monica Piguee and grandchildren Jacob, Joseph and Jordan, all of Broomfield, Colorado.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.