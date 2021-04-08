The children of William “Bill” Hamilton announce that Bill will be returning to Custer County and his final resting place on April 10, 2021.
The American Legion Honor Guard will honor Bill’s service to our country at Challis Cemetery at 11 a.m. where he will be laid to rest.
Family and friends are invited to a remembrance lunch in Bill’s honor at the American Legion Hall in Challis at noon. Refreshments will be provided by the American Legion Auxiliary.
Please bring your stories and memories of Bill to share.