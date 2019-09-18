William Curtis Stewart was born April 11, 1954, to Phyllis and Walter Stewart in Decatur, Illinois. He had four sisters, Martha, Thelma, Ramona and Phyllis, and two brothers, Walter and John. Bill also had numerous children, Jerry (Linda) Barbee, Mathew Stewart, Chaney Atwood, Danielle (Leo) Avendano and Chandra Stewart, plus several grandchildren, Gabriel, Kruz, Curtis, Thayden, Naomi, Michelle and Taylor, and great-grandchildren, Marcell, Mia and Kingston.
Bill met the love of his life, Connie Stewart, in Parker, Arizona, in 1997. They were married in 2004. With Connie came a bonus family that Bill had always wanted. Bill and Connie moved home to Idaho in 2006. Bill loved the mountains and streams and was an avid fisherman. He could often be seen sitting by the water with a pole in hand. When Bill was not found fishing, he liked to putter in his garage. Bill cooked in restaurants all across the country and was very good at it; that’s how he met most who knew him.
Bill died Aug. 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by both his parents, Marie, Walter; his sisters Thelma, Martha and Ramona; his brother John; and granddaughter Taylor.
Bill will be missed by all of his family, but by none more than his wife and grandkids.