William Gordon Hitesman 09/10/1965 - 05/10/2022 William Gordon Hitesman, 56, of Marion, passed away at 8:55 am on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in his home. He was born in Salmon, Idaho, on Friday, September 10, 1965, to Kenneth Hitesman and Barbara (Prather) Callison. On July 3, 1994, he married Linda Callison, who survives.
William graduated from Borah High School in Boise, Idaho, and was a welder with MK Rail. He liked to hunt and fish, as well as work on his trucks. He always willingly worked on the cars and trucks of family and friends.
William is also survived by his son, Wesley (Courtney) Hitesman of WA; step-daughters, Tammy (John) Philburn of Marion and Brenda (Kevin) Schell of PA; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lenora Smith of UT and Virginia Shane of OR; and brother, Kenneth Hitesman of ID.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Hitesman; mother, Barbara J. Callison; and step-father, Jim Callison.
A memorial visitation for William will take place from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a memorial service to celebrate William's life will take place at 12:00 noon.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Marion-Grant County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1921, Marion, IN 46952.