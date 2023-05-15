William Jennings Lindsey III December 7, 1942 - May 7, 2023 William (Bill) Jennings Lindsey III took his ride on Scooter to heaven's fields in the early hours of May 7, 2023, at his home in Challis, Idaho. Bill was born December 7, 1942, in Albuquerque, New Mexico to William and Nettie (O'Donnell) Lindsey from Shreveport, Louisiana.
Bill grew up in Shreveport and graduated from high school and then went into the Army where he served during the Vietnam war. He married Glenda Gayle McClure 26 years ago. They both felt like they were soulmates due to knowing each other in high school, dating and then going separate ways only to find themselves till death do them part. They married in Colorado Springs, Colorado and then moved to Challis, Idaho where Bill worked for many years at Thompson Creek Mine, Challis, Idaho. He then went to work for Idaho Fish and Game checking screens until he retired.
Bill did many things in his life, but his love was being a cowboy. He was a great mentor for several people as was a great friend to many.
Bill enlisted in the United States Army on December 16, 1965 and was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars (2 tours in Vietnam), sharpshooter (rifle) patch, Republic of Vietnam Campaign metal and National Defense Service metal. While in the service he competed in diving and swimming competitions for the Army. Bill was honorably discharged on December 9, 1971.
Bill loved to ride motorcycles, hunting, fishing, camping, most of all he loved to ride his horses with Glenda as well as help Mike Cutler with his and their cows.
Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a kind, good man with a gentle soul. He loved talking about his life experiences while growing up. Bill loved to laugh and hardly saw him without a smile. He will be forever missed but never forgotten by many.
Bill was a part of the Challis American Legion Post 109 (veteran's organization). He was always about American freedom and fights of her people.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Tobie Sue Clark. Bill is survived by his beloved wife Glenda Lindsey, his son John (Rebecca) Gillenwater of Gillette, WY., twin daughters Cody Thomas of Hot Springs, AK and Billie Maggio of Shreveport, LA and adopted son Dakota Gipe of Challis, ID. He is also survived by grandson Jarred Gillenwater and granddaughter Lilly Gillenwater both of Gillette, WY.
A Celebration of Life with Military Honors will be held 1:00 pm Saturday June 24, 2023 at the Challis American Legion Hall in Challis, Idaho.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones & Casey Funeral Home and Crematory.
