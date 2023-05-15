William Jennings Lindsey III

William Jennings Lindsey III December 7, 1942 - May 7, 2023 William (Bill) Jennings Lindsey III took his ride on Scooter to heaven's fields in the early hours of May 7, 2023, at his home in Challis, Idaho. Bill was born December 7, 1942, in Albuquerque, New Mexico to William and Nettie (O'Donnell) Lindsey from Shreveport, Louisiana.

Bill grew up in Shreveport and graduated from high school and then went into the Army where he served during the Vietnam war. He married Glenda Gayle McClure 26 years ago. They both felt like they were soulmates due to knowing each other in high school, dating and then going separate ways only to find themselves till death do them part. They married in Colorado Springs, Colorado and then moved to Challis, Idaho where Bill worked for many years at Thompson Creek Mine, Challis, Idaho. He then went to work for Idaho Fish and Game checking screens until he retired.


