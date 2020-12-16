William Milton “Bill” Hamilton, 88, of Republic, Washington, passed away peacefully on Nov. 20, 2020, at his home.
Bill was born Nov. 19, 1932, in Salmon, Idaho, to Merle “Ben” and Milla (Dowton) Hamilton.
Bill was reunited with his beautiful bride, Ella Jo, who went ahead of him in 2010 to prepare the home they will share in heaven.
He is survived by their children: David Hamilton of Republic, Jack Hamilton (Debra) of Republic, Robin (John) Bonk of Arizona and Idaho, Nola Hamilton-Sullivan of Kellogg, Idaho, and Will Hamilton (Erica) of Spokane Valley, Washington; 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Bill leaves sisters Viola O’Neal, Rose Johnson; and brothers Bud and Nolan Hamilton behind to remind his numerous nieces and nephews the many great stories of Uncle Bill the Gold Miner.
Bill graduated from Challis High School in 1950. Bill served in the United States Army from April 1953 to March 1955 assigned to duty in Germany, Headquarters Company 1st Medical Battalion as a medic and commander’s driver. Upon completion of his service to his country, Bill worked in a variety of careers related to the mining industry in Texas, Idaho, Washington and Montana. He was known to many as a solid dependable hard-rock miner and the “Boss” to a varied group of honest, hardworking miners.
Bill was incredibly involved in the community of Republic and the local mine. He helped for years with the mining events held during Prospector’s Days. The memories of the Miner’s Picnics at Curlew Lake bring about stories too many to share, unless there is an ice cream cone involved. Bill never meet a stranger, he had friends from all over that he took hunting and loved to show the beautiful mountains of Ferry County. He loved to travel, and after his time overseas in Europe he was itching to see more. He had a couple great trips to Hawaii and met Don Ho, like I said, never a stranger. He was able to golf a couple great courses he had only seen on television. He learned to hula but cellphone videos were not available at the time.
Bill and Ella Jo made Republic their permanent home in the early 1960s, always considering themselves Idahoans. Roots and where a person got a start in life meant a lot to him. The last few years Bill was watching with great pride his children work the land and build beautiful places of refuge where future generations could come together and share a memory, a tear or two, and possibly a shot of Black Velvet in his honor. Bill was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, the American Legion and the Eagles.
Memorial services will take place in spring 2021 in Republic, Washington, with final interment at the Challis Cemetery. Dates and locations will be announced.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Bill’s memory to the Rothmund Thomson Syndrome Foundation, a rare genetic disorder that affects his great-grandson Wes, the best hunting buddy around. To learn more about the disorder, go to rtsplace.org.