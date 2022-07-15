William Neal Hammond 11/17/1949 - 7/7/2022 William Neal Hammond was born November 17th, 1949 in Ontario Oregon to Harold and Beverly Hammond. William passed away July 7th, 2022 in Stanley Idaho. He served in the United States Army and was a Veteran of the Viet Nam War. William married the love of his life Joyce Eileen Kent in Boise Idaho on January 6th, 1978. They were blessed with 3 children, 8 grandchildren, and 3+ great grandchildren.
William was an avid sportsman he loves hunting, fishing, and time spent boating with the family. He also loved any time spent with the kids and grandkids.
William is proceeded in death by his parents Harold and Beverly Hammond, and brother John Hammond.
William is survived in death by his wife Joyce Hammond of Challis Idaho, Children Krystal Birmingham of Parma Idaho, Jarid Hammond of Caldwell Idaho, Katherine Laursen of Middleton Idaho, Siblings Glenda Hammond of Sacramento California, Lori Hall of Las Vegas Nevada, Deloy Hammond of Roseville California, 8 grandchildren and 3+ great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be 3 PM on August 13th, 2022 in Middleton Idaho. Services will include Honorary Vartan Service, including the playing of taps, a 21-gun Salute, and the presentation of the flag at 4 PM.