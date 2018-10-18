On Nov. 6 Idahoans can vote on Prop 2, the Medicaid expansion initiative. Idaho is one of only 16 states that have not expanded the Medicaid program which has left 62,000 Idahoans, mostly working folks, with no ability to get health care. They have been caught for five years in “the Medicaid gap,” making too much to qualify for Medicaid, but not enough to afford Idaho’s health care exchange.
In 2013 Gov. Otter’s 26-person group looked into expanding Medicaid. These medical and business leaders found that expansion would create 16,000 new jobs in Idaho, increase economic and business activity, reduce costs to small and medium sized businesses, improve the health and productivity of Idaho’s workforce and greatly reduce, or possibly eliminate, costs to county indigent programs and the state catastrophic fund. Unfortunately, our Legislature has declined to expand Medicaid, depriving Idaho of the previously mentioned benefits.
Expanding Medicaid simply makes both moral and economic sense. It's time to do the right thing for Idaho.
A little over a year ago, co-founders of Reclaim Idaho, Luke Mayville and Garrett Strizich, painted an old camper green, wrote “Medicaid for Idaho” on both sides and began driving around Idaho seeking support for expansion. They found a lot of it.
By May 1, 2018, when 56,192 signatures of registered Idaho voters needed to be turned in to county offices, over 1,000 volunteers did so. On July 6 volunteers from across Idaho gathered at the Statehouse to deliver the boxes of signatures to the secretary of state’s office. A short time later it was announced that nearly 75,000 valid signatures had been submitted. The Medicaid expansion initiative was a success. It is now Prop 2 on the Nov. 6 ballot.
It had become incredibly clear. The compassionate citizens of Idaho want all Idahoans to have affordable health care. The reality is that we can provide health care for 62,000 currently uninsured Idahoans while bringing $500 million of Idaho’s tax dollars back every year. The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation reported that all of the states that have expanded Medicaid have seen net gains in their economies.
It is rare that all parties agree on the same issue. Medicaid expansion is one of those issues. A majority of Republicans, independents, and Democrats support expansion. Medicaid expansion is a state and a local issue. Numerous people across District 8 are currently in the gap and will clearly benefit from expansion, as will the county indigent programs which are supported by our property taxes.
Medicaid expansion will strengthen individuals, families and communities across District 8.
Expansion will benefit Idaho. Voting “yes” for Prop 2 on Nov. 6 is the right vote for Idaho.
As a candidate for House seat 8A this year, I am the only candidate in District 8 who supports Prop 2. Providing health care to 62,000 of our fellow citizens while, at the same time, boosting Idaho’s economy and saving millions of dollars, is simply the right thing to do.
Jon Glick, McCall
Candidate for Idaho House seat 8A