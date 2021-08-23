Idaho is experiencing an extreme level of drought, brought about by below-average (normal) spring precipitation, followed by extreme summer heat and steady winds. A perfect storm.
Most, if not all of the Western United States, face these extreme conditions. In Utah, the Wolf Creek Water District halted new services for development as the state's drought stretches well into its second year. The Great Salt Lake, Lake Mead and Lake Powell are all at historically low levels. In California's Central Valley, farmers are destroying crops versus pay for water during the drought.
Returning home, the Idaho Department of Water Resources released a statement from David Hoekema (Idaho Water Supply Committee Chair), "16 of Idaho's 44 counties are in a state of 'exceptional drought' for the year, defined as precipitation drought at or below the 2nd percentile, a number that jumps to 33 counties when looking at the period from March to the end of July (the driest stretch in Idaho in the last 96 years)."
Drought can be measured, as well as defined in many ways. However, they all begin with one thing in common, low precipitation. As evidence, look no further than streamflow (runoff efficiency). This provides the greatest insight into drought trends because, "low streamflow is generally (not always) a result of low precipitation."
The immediate impact of this drought is obvious (water curtailments, crop losses, etc.); the long-term impact remains unknown, but predictable (depletion of reservoirs, inability to adequately recharge aquifers, etc.) Unless, we receive above-average precipitation this winter, followed by normal, to above-average spring precipitation we could be facing a multi-year drought event.
Locally, as a community we faced these challenges head on. Not without difficulty, but always with a sense of community, and shared sacrifice. As a result of your participation, and help we persevered without the mandates imposed in other locales. This makes our job, as city representatives much easier, and we owe you (the community) a debt of gratitude.
As stream flows decreased, we met with, and asked (not demanded) that our largest irrigators voluntarily alternate their watering days, which in turn reduced daily water consumption. Overwhelmingly, all agreed. From the School District, Forest Service, Custer County Courthouse, Cemetery District, and the City, we worked together to reduce consumption to the benefit of the community. During this same period of time, many residential water users called us to express their concern, and volunteer that they would also reduce their water consumption. I am sure many more silently joined in the effort. Make no mistake, "every bit helps!"
I would be remiss if I did not mention the water right holders on Garden Creek, left at the end who worked together, voluntarily reducing their water consumption, ensuring enough to go around: Tim Kemery, Christopher James, Challis Recreation & Development (the Strand family), Sherm Anderson, The Yacomella family, David Phelps (water master), and the City Public Works crew (Cameron and Alex), including others I may have forgotten (I apologize).
We must prepare for the likelihood of an unprecedented multi-year drought event which will certainly affect storage (reservoirs), recharge (aquifers), and consumption (municipal, agricultural, and socioeconomic). owever, as a community, we have shown the ability to work together to achieve a common goal, at times, imperfectly; but, always with community in mind.
I, personally, would like to thank each of you for your participation, and assistance during this extreme level of drought. Your level of commitment, and cooperation have made our jobs much easier.
Michael Barrett
Challis mayor