Commerce leader wants legislators to stay out of the way
It is a concern that the employers of Idaho would be subjected to a convening of the legislature to expand regulations on how we can and do operate our enterprises. At issue is the long, common and necessary practice of requiring vaccines for the safe operation of commerce.
Our customers and clients depend on our products and services around the globe. Idaho is a worldwide leader in production. Part of that success hinges on various requirements we may choose to place on employees as a condition of employment. That may include mandatory drug testing submission, uniforms, medical clearances, masks, ventilators of all types, and, yes, even vaccinations.
As a result of such requirements being a condition of employment, employers have always determined that a requirement to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine would be covered under the existing worker’s compensation system if in the extremely unlikely event harm were to occur. This is hardly a new requirement, and not one that is limited to private enterprise. The military requires vaccinations, education institutions require vaccinations of both students and teachers and religious missions require vaccinations to leave their home country—including the COVID-19 vaccination.
The reality is that an employer should not be forced to keep an employee who does not adhere to the standards and requirements of the enterprise. As an example, an engineering company that needs to send an engineer to another country to perform their work will usually require multiple vaccines specific to the country. If the engineer refuses, then the employee is no longer of value to the company. Why should the employer be required to keep them on the payroll? The rights of employees to find work elsewhere are not being violated in any way.
Unfortunately, erroneous information continues to be pushed by those who would seek political gain at the expense of saving lives. They would even go so far as to create new government regulation on businesses to suit their personal ambitions. IACI members voted unanimously to vehemently oppose Lt. Gov. McGeachin’s demand that the Idaho Legislature return in special session to heap new regulation on Idaho business.
We support the position of Speaker Scott Bedke who stated, “There’s been over 300 million doses given with minimal problems, and couple that with the fact that Idaho is all about reducing regulations and staying out of the relationship between employer and employees. A tightly held tenet of the Republican Party is to stay out of the employer-employee relationship.” His words reflect smart leadership and a true conservative approach. We strongly recommend Idaho continue to stay the course and allow employers to make decisions that are in the best interests of their operations. Those who choose to move on from their employers are free to do so. That is the Idaho way.
Alex LaBeau, president
Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry