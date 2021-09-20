Last week the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare enacted crisis standards of care across the state. According to Dave Jeppeson, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, "the situation is dire -- we don’t have enough resources to adequately treat patients in our hospitals, whether you are there for Covid-19, or a heart attack or because of a car accident. This is serious. Patients who are sick with Covid-19 are overwhelming hospitals and clinics and there are not enough resources to care for everyone. It is a terrible time to get sick in Idaho. It is a terrible time to have cancer in Idaho. It is a terrible time to get injured in Idaho."
This phase in the public health emergency caused by Covid-19 made me feel defeated and scared. My fellow health care workers and I have been working tirelessly for the past year and a half to stay healthy and keep our patients and neighbors safe. Yet, despite our best efforts, we find ourselves in the direst of circumstances. Hospitals are overwhelmed and cannot provide the standard level of care for their patients. According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, crisis standards of care may mean you receive care in a hospital room that was previously used as a classroom, hallway or tent; there are fewer nurses and doctors taking care of more people; you (or a loved one) may have to wait hours for care or be transferred to receive care; and patients with a better chance of surviving their illness may be given a critical care bed or ventilator over patients who are less likely to survive.
The frustrating thing about reaching this sad milestone of the pandemic is it was preventable. The vaccines are very good at preventing infection and even better at preventing hospitalization and death from Covid-19 (even the delta variant) but many people across the country and in Idaho have chosen not to get vaccinated. Mistrust in government, fear of the vaccine that outweighs fear of the virus itself, and an undying commitment to personal freedom have led to low vaccination rates which makes people vulnerable. The decision not to get vaccinated has consequences and we are seeing those consequences right now -- an increase in Covid-19 cases, an increase in deaths due to Covid-19, and a health care system that cannot keep up.
But there is always hope, hope that we pull together to take care of ourselves and each other. We can turn this around if we get back to basics like wearing a mask indoors, avoiding large gatherings, and getting as many people vaccinated as possible. If you have been hesitant about getting a Covid vaccine, please don’t wait any longer. Your best defense against Covid-19 is a vaccine.
Amy Klingler, physician assistant
Stanley