The 2021 legislative session has drawn to a close — or an extended recess, at least. It was the longest legislative session in Idaho history. We thought it was important for lawmakers to give their account of that session, its highs and lows, and where they plan to go from here.
Adams Publishing Group offered every lawmaker in eastern Idaho a chance to answer three questions:
n What legislation are you most proud of passing and why?
n What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
n What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
Responses from District 8 legislators follow.
Sen. Steven Thayn
Party: Republican
Town: Emmett
Committees: Education (chair), Judiciary & Rules
Proud of: Idaho’s education system is undergoing a transformation from a top-down system replacing it with a customer service model. This means parents will have more and more choices going forward. This year the legislature passed SB1046 the Innovative Classroom bill I wrote with Rep. Wendy Horman.
This bill provides parents a process to choose a different curriculum for their children if they don’t like the curriculum the district uses. If parents find a better math, literature, science, or history curriculum, they can use it. This is an exciting option for parents. They can create a mini-charter school within a school. If anyone has questions about this opportunity, please contact me at 208-365-8656
Disappointed in: SB1052 did not pass. This is another parent choice bill. It would have created a possibility for a homeschool/public school hybrid. If an elementary-school-age student was advanced, the school would receive full funding and the parents would have the option to create a flexible schedule to supplement the curriculum at home. Technically, this is already possible through state rule. Again, if you would like more information, give me a call.
Plans for interim: I am working on several bills. First, change the way K-3 literacy money is being distributed. Now, it is going out based upon low reading scores. This encourages summer learning loss so that Fall reading scores are low. The state should never pay for failure. One solution is to distribute funds based upon poverty levels since there is a high correlation between poverty and reading scores.
I am also working on a post-performance payment to parents addressing the issue of all-day kindergarten. If the state decides to fund all-day kindergarten, then parents should be able to access at least ½ of the funds or about $3,000 if they successfully do the work and don’t send their child to public kindergarten. This would strengthen family finances, provide another choice, and cost the state less.
Rep. Terry Gestrin
Party: Republican
Town: Donnelly
Committees: Resources & Conservation, Revenue & Taxation, Transportation & Defense
Did not respond.
Rep. Dorothy Moon
Party: Republican
Town: Stanley
Committees: Agricultural Affairs, Education, Resources & Conservation
Proud of: HB 377 deals with Critical Race Theory – CRT, being taught in public education. President Biden signed an executive order to advance racial equity on January 20. The Idaho bill would cut funding to schools that promote CRT. In general, Critical Race Theory divides students instead of uniting by blaming white Americans for all societal problems. This type of ideology has no place in Idaho schools.
CRT promotes an anti-American agenda, is blatantly partisan and distorts our American history. Many in rural Idaho have told me they do not see Critical Race Theory happening in our schools. I suggest teachers and parents need to be prepared to recognize CRT if it shows up in online curriculum or in textbooks. Many complaints have been received by legislators from their constituents especially at the college level. We as a State need to promote education that does not teach an ideology.
Twenty states currently oppose using CRT as it leads to “racial and ethnic division and indeed more discrimination,” according to The Hill.
Disappointed in: The biggest disappointment was the fact leadership didn’t allow the repeal of grocery sales tax to be heard in the germane committee. This issue has been discussed for years and many agree it would be a fair way to give all Idahoans tax relief.
Plans for interim: I will be working on a bill requested by the Idaho Republican Party, passed by resolution in 2020. This bill would allow Idaho districts to replace any political position which has been vacated by death or resignation by selecting one name only by the local Central Committee or District Committees rather than the current three names from which the Governor appoints. Historically, more often than not, the Governor has selected the last choice to represent the vacant position. This bill will keep politics out of the equation for replacements giving constituents of the District the person they want to represent them until the next election.