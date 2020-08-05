Easy steps can stop COVID spread
We can make a difference to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community by wearing masks in public, maintaining a physical distance of 6 feet from others and washing our hands frequently. By now, handwashing and social distancing have become part of our everyday routine. Wearing a mask should be a part of that routine, too. Wearing a mask is critical even when we feel healthy because we can spread COVID-19 when we are infected but before we show symptoms or if we are asymptomatic carriers of the virus.
Here are some practical tips about masks:
Wear a mask when you cannot stay 6 feet away from others, particularly when you are indoors like at the grocery store or the post office. Most medical clinics require you to wear a mask when you enter. Those of us who work in health care wear them all day, every day. Front line workers should also wear masks.
Masks should cover your face from the bridge of your nose to below your chin. You should be able to talk with your mask on. It should be loose fitting but secure enough that it stays in place without having to touch it or pull on it frequently.
Children under 2 and anyone who cannot remove their own mask should not wear one.
Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before putting on and taking off your mask. Don’t touch the front of the mask because you may come in contact with the droplets and germs the mask has collected.
Cloth masks should be washed with soap and water between uses.
Masks with exhalation vents are not recommended. They allow droplet and aerosols to escape when you breathe out. This means they don’t’ prevent you from spreading the virus.
If we wear masks, we can help stop the spread of COVID-19. We will help keep our friends and neighbors healthy, keep our local businesses open, and keep our kids in school. It is safe. It is simple. It saves lives. Be a helper. Wear a mask.
Amy Klingler, Physician Assistant
Stanley